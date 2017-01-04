Aurora lights up parents

Amanda and Daryl Huseby hold their newborn daughter Aurora Shane Huseby at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning. Aurora was the first baby born at the hospital in 2017, born at 8:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Amanda and Daryl Huseby hold their newborn daughter Aurora Shane Huseby at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning.

