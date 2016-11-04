Terminal Cancer Patient Has One Wish
For most of the 2016 summer, 59 year-old Willa Green helped her friend Tom Witten ride his horse from Kentucky, to Colorado, raising awareness for wounded Veterans and leukemia. After returning to Douglas, WY, Willa was met with some devastating news of her own, she was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTWO.
Add your comments below
Douglas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Curtis Tolbert a SCHOOL BULLY? (Oct '10)
|Dec 8
|Shadow Horse
|7
|julia berens norvell (Feb '10)
|Nov '15
|yhs
|4
|Richard brown (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|Curious
|2
|Review: Herrick & Garrison Wild Game Processing... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|roanhorse
|1
|Vyve Broadband? (Apr '14)
|Apr '15
|Modemouth
|9
|Harveys (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bobbyhhh
|1
|Review: White Wolf Saloon (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|doc
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC