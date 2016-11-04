Terminal Cancer Patient Has One Wish

Terminal Cancer Patient Has One Wish

Nov 4, 2016 KTWO

For most of the 2016 summer, 59 year-old Willa Green helped her friend Tom Witten ride his horse from Kentucky, to Colorado, raising awareness for wounded Veterans and leukemia. After returning to Douglas, WY, Willa was met with some devastating news of her own, she was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

