Judge sentences former teacher to probation
A former Gillette woman who pleaded guilty in May to having sex with an underage student has been sentenced to four to five years of supervised probation. District Judge John Brooks handed down the sentence against Katie Marcus, whose maiden name is Marso, on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Curtis Tolbert a SCHOOL BULLY? (Oct '10)
|Dec 8
|Shadow Horse
|7
|julia berens norvell (Feb '10)
|Nov '15
|yhs
|4
|Richard brown (Jan '15)
|Sep '15
|Curious
|2
|Review: Herrick & Garrison Wild Game Processing... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|roanhorse
|1
|Vyve Broadband? (Apr '14)
|Apr '15
|Modemouth
|9
|Harveys (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bobbyhhh
|1
|Review: White Wolf Saloon (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|doc
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC