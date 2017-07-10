Ribbon Cutting at Mattress USA Galler...

Ribbon Cutting at Mattress USA Gallery on Montgomery Hwy

On Tuesday at 10:30 am the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting was held for Mattress USA's second location in Dothan, the Mattress USA Gallery. Mattress USA celebrated the ribbon cutting in style with the help of Travis Perry and his band "Pure and Simple."

