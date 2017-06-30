Dothan Man Charged with Burglary

Dothan Man Charged with Burglary

On July 4, 2017, the Houston County Sheriff's Office received a report of Breaking & Entering in the 4100 Block of W. Cook Rd., Taylor, AL. Mark Jones, a 41 year old white male of Dothan, AL, was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd.

