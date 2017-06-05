Whats For Supper Tonight White Pea's or Purple Hull's

The Peanut Shack Has Fresh Cucumbers , Squash ,Slocomb Tomatoes ,Okra, Bell Pepper's, White Pea's ,Purple Hull's Cantaloupe, Watermelon's, New Potatoes and Of Course The Finest GREEN Boiled Peanuts around . We are Located in Cowboy's Parking Lot on US 231 South of Dothan .

