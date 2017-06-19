Watermelon Tasting at Landmark Park
DOTHAN: Celebrate National Watermelon Month with Landmark Park during our Watermelon Harvest and Sampling on July 1 at 10 a.m. The WatermeLon Sampling is free with paid gate admission. Special thanks to Master Gardener and park volunteer Tom Boyle for coordinating this event each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14)
|Jun 16
|florida
|4
|Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change
|Jun 5
|pepboysripoff
|1
|WHERE is the gold in water
|May '17
|I know
|2
|Who can help ?????
|Apr '17
|New to Alabama
|1
|Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Captured phartz
|2
|Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Cornerstone Resident
|45
|Kevin Norseworthy?
|Apr '17
|ladyoftheplains
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC