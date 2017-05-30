UPDATED @ 4:10 AM. 2:21 AM. Vehicle V...

UPDATED @ 4:10 AM. 2:21 AM. Vehicle Verses Pedestrian - FATALITY

The vehicle was east bound on Highway 84 and just east of the Beverley Road intersection struck a pedestrian and the pedestrian was killed. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza is on the scene.

