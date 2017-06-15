Theft Arrest Made in Dothan

Theft Arrest Made in Dothan

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

On 06/15/2017 Investigators arrested and charged 42 year old Marcus Charles Strickland, of Robin Parker Road Ozark, with Theft of Property 3rd degree. This is in connection with a theft from a business in the 4800 block of Montgomery Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14) 2 hr florida 4
Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change Jun 5 pepboysripoff 1
WHERE is the gold in water May '17 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr '17 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr '17 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC