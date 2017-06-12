South AL assistant police chief accus...

South AL assistant police chief accused of soliciting sex from child

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A law enforcement officer in Houston County has been arrested and is facing drug and sex charges after allegedly being caught with a minor. Investigators say Clint Williams is accused of soliciting sexual acts from a girl under the age 18. Police also recovered marijuana in his possession.

