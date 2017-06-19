(Source: Dothan Police Department) Martin, Robinson
According to Dothan investigators, Quderius Robinson, 22, and Elijha Martin, 24, have each been charged with two counts of Burglary first degree and one count of rape first degree and one count of sodomy first degree. The charges are related to an investigation that began on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14)
|Jun 16
|florida
|4
|Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change
|Jun 5
|pepboysripoff
|1
|WHERE is the gold in water
|May '17
|I know
|2
|Who can help ?????
|Apr '17
|New to Alabama
|1
|Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Captured phartz
|2
|Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Cornerstone Resident
|45
|Kevin Norseworthy?
|Apr '17
|ladyoftheplains
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC