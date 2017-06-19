(Source: Dothan Police Department) Ma...

(Source: Dothan Police Department) Martin, Robinson

According to Dothan investigators, Quderius Robinson, 22, and Elijha Martin, 24, have each been charged with two counts of Burglary first degree and one count of rape first degree and one count of sodomy first degree. The charges are related to an investigation that began on Thursday.

