ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. declares 2Q cash dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc., the holding company for ServisFirst Bank - which has two locations in Cobb County, announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on July 14 to stockholders of record as of July 3. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama.

