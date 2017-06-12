Police: Pedestrian killed by Alabama ...

Police: Pedestrian killed by Alabama deputy in patrol car

Monday Jun 5

Police in Alabama are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a sheriff's deputy driving a patrol car. The Dothan Eagle reports 20-year-old Quinton Cortez Samuel of Ocala, Florida, died early Monday.

