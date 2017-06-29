New Emergency Operations Center Opens...

New Emergency Operations Center Opens in Dothan

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The City of Dothan-Houston County Emergency Operations Center held its official ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The new facility will house a number of emergency communication departments such as E-911, Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Association, City of Dothan Communications, and Houston County Communications.

