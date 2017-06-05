Music By Moonlight at Landmark Park
DOTHAN: Landmark Park will host the annual Music By Moonlight concert series on June 15, 29 and July 13. These free concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the Gazebo Lawn at Landmark Park. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs and enjoy an evening under the stars.
