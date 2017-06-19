Murder charge remains for man jailed for decade without bail
A judge is refusing to dismiss a murder charge against an Alabama inmate who has been held in jail for a decade without a trial, ruling there is no evidence that the state purposely or negligently delayed the case. Kharon Davis was arrested in June 2007 in the shooting death of Pete Reaves in Dothan.
