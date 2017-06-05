Man gets life for violent 2016 home i...

Man gets life for violent 2016 home invasion in Samson

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2016 home invasion of an elderly couple and was given a life sentence. The Dothan Eagle reports Geneva County Circuit Judge Bill Filmore sentenced 21-year-old Sebastian Tolbert Jr. of Taylor to life in prison on each of six felony counts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14) Jun 6 Mr-Bojangles 2
Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change Jun 5 pepboysripoff 1
WHERE is the gold in water May '17 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr '17 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr '17 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC