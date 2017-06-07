Man Charged with passing a Counterfeit Bill

On June 7, 2017, the Houston County Sheriff's Office received a report of someone attempting to pass a Counterfeit Bill in the 2900 Block of Jordon Ave., Cowarts. Boe Irwin, a 34 year old white male of Dothan, AL was arrested and charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument 2 nd Degree.

