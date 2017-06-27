It Is Official

It Is Official

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

DOTHAN, HOUSTON COUNTY: KINSEY, WEBB, COLUMBIA, GORDON, ASHFORD, COWARTS, COTTONWOOD, MADRID, REHOBETH, TAYLOR; WICKSBURG, BAY SPRINGS, SOUTHERN JUNCTION, HODGESVILLE, LOVETOWN, PANSEY, LUCY: In the early 1990's when Dothan Mayor Alfred Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Robert Crowder sit in an out of town motel room hammering out a 911 agreement, little did they know.... A modern up to date facility that houses the Houston County Sheriff - Houston County Volunteer Fire - Emergency Medical dispatch, Dothan Police and Dothan Fire Emergency Dispatch, the 911 Center and Dothan - Houston County Emergency Management. Today was the ribbon cutting of many people's vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14) Jun 16 florida 4
Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change Jun 5 pepboysripoff 1
WHERE is the gold in water May '17 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr '17 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr '17 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC