It Is Official

DOTHAN, HOUSTON COUNTY: KINSEY, WEBB, COLUMBIA, GORDON, ASHFORD, COWARTS, COTTONWOOD, MADRID, REHOBETH, TAYLOR; WICKSBURG, BAY SPRINGS, SOUTHERN JUNCTION, HODGESVILLE, LOVETOWN, PANSEY, LUCY: In the early 1990's when Dothan Mayor Alfred Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Robert Crowder sit in an out of town motel room hammering out a 911 agreement, little did they know.... A modern up to date facility that houses the Houston County Sheriff - Houston County Volunteer Fire - Emergency Medical dispatch, Dothan Police and Dothan Fire Emergency Dispatch, the 911 Center and Dothan - Houston County Emergency Management. Today was the ribbon cutting of many people's vision.
