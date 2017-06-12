Honey Extraction Workshop at Landmark Park
Join Landmark Park on June 24 at 9 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Auditorium for a Honey Extraction Workshop and learn all about bees and the important role they play in our lives. The workshop is hosted by the Wiregrass Beekeepers and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and is free with paid gate admission.
