Finding New Dothan City School Superintendent Sparks Controversy
DOTHAN: Last night parents gathered at Dothan High School to express concerns over the way the New Dothan City School Superintendent is being chosen. Below is the time line in which the new superintendent will be picked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14)
|Jun 16
|florida
|4
|Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change
|Jun 5
|pepboysripoff
|1
|WHERE is the gold in water
|May '17
|I know
|2
|Who can help ?????
|Apr '17
|New to Alabama
|1
|Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Captured phartz
|2
|Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Cornerstone Resident
|45
|Kevin Norseworthy?
|Apr '17
|ladyoftheplains
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC