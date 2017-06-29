Dothan Woman Arrested for Trafficking in Stolen Identities
Investigators executed a search warrant yesterday afternoon in the 100 block of Radford Circle in reference to an Identity Theft investigation that began in May. The investigation, which is in its early stages, has revealed that Oliver was working with a company by the name of MedAssist which specializes in assisting medical patients with insurance eligibility. MedAssist had a contract with the Southeast Alabama Medical Center until January 2017.
