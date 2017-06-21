Dothan Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges

Dothan Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

On 06/21/2017 while investigating a theft case Investigators arrested and charged 28 year old Skyler Ridge Paulk and 21 year old Haley Lynn Pace, both of Montgomery Highway, with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance . Pace's bond has been set at $1,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14) Jun 16 florida 4
Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change Jun 5 pepboysripoff 1
WHERE is the gold in water May '17 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr '17 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr '17 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC