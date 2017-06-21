Dothan Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges
On 06/21/2017 while investigating a theft case Investigators arrested and charged 28 year old Skyler Ridge Paulk and 21 year old Haley Lynn Pace, both of Montgomery Highway, with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance . Pace's bond has been set at $1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Sergeant Maurice Eggleston just a vindictive... (Dec '14)
|Jun 16
|florida
|4
|Victim of Pep Boys Oil Change
|Jun 5
|pepboysripoff
|1
|WHERE is the gold in water
|May '17
|I know
|2
|Who can help ?????
|Apr '17
|New to Alabama
|1
|Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Captured phartz
|2
|Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Cornerstone Resident
|45
|Kevin Norseworthy?
|Apr '17
|ladyoftheplains
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC