Dothan Man Arrested for Child Abuse
On 06/27/2017 Investigators arrested and charged 33 year old Chiron Danile Strain, of Willie Varnum Road, with Torture, Willful Abuse of a Child under 18 years of Age. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no other details can be released.
Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
