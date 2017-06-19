2 arrested after Dothan restaurant ma...

2 arrested after Dothan restaurant manager shot during robbery

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Investigators in Dothan have arrested two suspects believed responsible for the shooting of a BBQ restaurant employee during a robbery Tuesday evening. Joeron Earl Griffin, 23, and Wyzell Bernard Franklin, 26, both of Dothan, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

