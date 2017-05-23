Volunteer Fire Chief's Meeting Hosted...

Volunteer Fire Chief's Meeting Hosted In New Emergency Operations Center

At the invitation of DOTHAN - HOUSTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR CHRIS JUDAH the fire chief's met at the new Emergency Operations Center. The Chief's held their meeting and discussed business issues pertaining to the 17 Volunteer Fire Departments.

