Update on Last night's Motor Vheicle Accident at Reeves and Roney

On May 15th, 2017 at approximately 5:35 pm, the Dothan Police Department responded to the intersection of Reeves Street and Roney Road after receiving information of a two vehicle collision near Northview High School. Investigators with the Dothan Police Department's Traffic Division responded to the scene where a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle had collided into the rear corner of a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban that was stopped at the traffic light.

