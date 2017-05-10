Tourism makes Record Breaking Impact in 2016

Tourists spent a record breaking $286.2 million in Dothan and Houston County in 2016, according to the annual Economic Impact Report for 2016* , conducted by the State of Alabama Department of Tourism. This is an increase of 8.5% over 2015, an all time high for the area, and ahead of the state average of 5.4%.

