SunSouth Bank Shred-A-Thon Set for May 5

DOTHAN: SunSouth Bank is holding its second annual document Shred-A-Thon, Friday, May 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dothan branch at 108 Jamestown Blvd. This event, which offers free document shredding services, is open to the public. SunSouth Bank is partnering with Assured Data Destruction, a division of Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan for the event.

