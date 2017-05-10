Road Closure for Section of South Park Avenue
Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017, the section of South Park Avenue between Hatton Road and the Ross Clark Circle will be closed to through traffic for approximately three hours. The closure is needed in order for Dothan Utilities to transport an existing power transformer to the new East Burdeshaw Substation.
