Midland City man dies after 2-vehicle Dothan crash

A Midland City man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Dothan Monday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Dothan Police say around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Reeves Street and Roney Road after a crash involving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.