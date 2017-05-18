Midland City man dies after 2-vehicle...

Midland City man dies after 2-vehicle Dothan crash

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Midland City man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Dothan Monday night, according to the Dothan Police Department. Dothan Police say around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Reeves Street and Roney Road after a crash involving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.

