Join the Circle City Corvette Club's 37th Annual Corvette Beach Caravan

Our friends at the Circle City Corvette Club are hosting their annual Corvette Beach Caravan to Panama City Beach on May 18-21st and you're invited! This is the 37th Annual Corvette Beach Caravan for the Dothan, Alabama-based club. The weekend will feature a car show, seminars, Corvette memorabilia auction and special guests from the Corvette world.

