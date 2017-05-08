Farrah Adams has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at LBA Hospitality in Dothan - AL, USA
LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, proudly announces Farrah Adams' promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Adams, who has been with the company for almost 18 years, was most recently Senior Vice President - Hospitality.
