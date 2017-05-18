Fallen Dothan police officers.
Law enforcement in the Wiregrass are honoring the brothers and sisters they've lost in the line of duty on National Peace Officer Memorial Day Monday. National Peace Officers Memorial Day is about recognizing and honoring fallen law enforcement officers across the country.
