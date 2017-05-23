Dothan man, woman facing charges of robbery, illegal narcotics
A Dothan man and woman are facing charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, police say. Jessie Lee Cobb, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and James Amar Woods was charged with robbery first-degree and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
