Dothan man, woman facing charges of robbery, illegal narcotics

Monday May 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A Dothan man and woman are facing charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful possession and distribution of a controlled substance, police say. Jessie Lee Cobb, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and James Amar Woods was charged with robbery first-degree and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

