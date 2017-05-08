Continental Championship Wrestling Final Update

Semi Main Event Gorgeous Jimmy Golden and Cowboy Dennis Gale vs The Dirty Blondes managed by Robert Fuller Main Event - "Wildcat" Wendell Cooley & Frankie "The Thumper" Lancaster vs Lord Humongous & Bill the Butcher managed by the "Tennessee Stud" Ron Fuller Don't miss The Awakening of the Stud Stable Saturday May 13th at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, AL.

