Collaboration to develop an entrepren...

Collaboration to develop an entrepreneurial mindset

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: District Administration

Who is filling the entrepreneurial talent pipeline? Teachers, especially those who facilitate and encourage their students to engage their hands and minds while communicating, designing, creating, and thinking critically in the classroom. To prepare these K-12 teachers - and their students - a consortium composed of leading STEM advocates, educators, and service providers has developed a comprehensive program through which teachers can become certified in STEM entrepreneurship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHERE is the gold in water May 2 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr 27 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr 25 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr '17 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
Looking for an old freind Mar '17 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Houston County was issued at May 23 at 9:10AM CDT

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC