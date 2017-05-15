Alabama teen fatally shot days after high school graduation
AL.com reports 19-year-old Kendarrius Dewayne Martin was found with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in a Dothan park. Police spent the night gathering evidence and conducting interviews, and have not released what caused the shooting or the names of any suspects.
