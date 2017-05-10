Alabama officer buys teen mom groceri...

Alabama officer buys teen mom groceries to feed her family

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

A police officer bought groceries for a teenage mom who stole food to feed her family and now the mom has had a 'change in heart'. Sheena Davenport, 18, shoplifted from a Wal Mart in Dothan, Alabama, for herself, her fiance and their 17-month-old daughter almost a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHERE is the gold in water May 2 I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr 27 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr 25 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr 20 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr '17 ladyoftheplains 1
Looking for an old freind Mar '17 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC