15-year-old sought in murder case of recent Dothan High School graduate
The Dothan Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection to Tuesday night's fatal shooting of a man investigating a fatal at Wiregrass Park. Dothan Chief of Police Steven Parrish said his department has identified the suspect, though a name is not being released.
