Woman pleads guilty for crash that killed daughter

A Midland City woman has been sentenced to 20 years-plus in prison after pleading guilty to reckless murder and assault in connection with a 2015 wreck that killed her 4-year-old daughter and hurt seven other children. The Dothan Eagle reports Starlea Knight pleaded guilty Friday before Geneva/Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Clark who sentenced her to 25 years for reckless murder and 20 years for assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.