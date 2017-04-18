Wiregrass Blues Fest pays homage to blues heritage
The annual Wiregrass Blues Festival will pay homage to the history of the blues and the connection the music genre had with the wiregrass. The schedule was released this week for the festival that kicks off April 21 with a pre-party meet and greet including entertainment by King Bee, The Dothan Eagle reported.
