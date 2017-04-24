Updated at 9:42 PM... Outdoor Fire Upgraded to a Structure Fire on Hodgesville Road
Multiple Dothan Fire units responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1259 Hodgesville Road. Reports are two semi Trailers are fully involved in fire at the Barber's Milk Plant.
