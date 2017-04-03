TODAY - Family Fun At City of Dothan ...

TODAY - Family Fun At City of Dothan - Houston County Emrgency Operations Center

HOUSTON COUNTY: Today a group of employees planned a "fun day" at the new City of Dothan - Houston County Emregency Operations Center. A cook out day, fun slides for the kids, a time for relaxed fun and fellowship for the people who are the backbone of emergency services.

