Thomas Agar has been named Vice President of Operations at LBA Hospitality in Dothan - AL, USA
LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, is pleased to announce Thomas Agar as its vice president of operations. In his new role, Agar will oversee operations, total quality management, sales, associate development, financial controls and guest satisfaction for more than 60 properties across the Southeast.
