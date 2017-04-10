Thomas Agar has been named Vice Presi...

Thomas Agar has been named Vice President of Operations at LBA Hospitality in Dothan - AL, USA

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, is pleased to announce Thomas Agar as its vice president of operations. In his new role, Agar will oversee operations, total quality management, sales, associate development, financial controls and guest satisfaction for more than 60 properties across the Southeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old freind Mar '17 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,232,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC