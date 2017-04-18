Southern Junction Structure Fire
SOUTHERN JUNCTION: It was 3:54 AM when Houston County Sheriff 911 started sounding the volunteer fireman and EMS alerts...structure fire - Sonny Mixon Road and Singletary Road in Southern Junction - fully engulfed. Southern Junction Fire Chief Matt Boster and members of Southern Junction Rolled, Rehobeth Fire and Rescue rolled, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire rolled, Taylor Volunteer Fire rolled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin Norseworthy?
|Apr 13
|ladyoftheplains
|1
|Looking for an old freind
|Mar '17
|Jsd
|1
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC