Southern Junction Structure Fire

SOUTHERN JUNCTION: It was 3:54 AM when Houston County Sheriff 911 started sounding the volunteer fireman and EMS alerts...structure fire - Sonny Mixon Road and Singletary Road in Southern Junction - fully engulfed. Southern Junction Fire Chief Matt Boster and members of Southern Junction Rolled, Rehobeth Fire and Rescue rolled, Hodgesville Volunteer Fire rolled, Taylor Volunteer Fire rolled.

