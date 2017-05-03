South AL children found locked in was...

South AL children found locked in waste container, covered in ants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: WALA

Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area. According to Dothan police, Lorenzo McCullough, 25, is charged with two counts of torture and willful abuse of a child under 18, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHERE is the gold in water Tue I know 2
Who can help ????? Apr 27 New to Alabama 1
News Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Mon... (Aug '16) Apr 25 Captured phartz 2
Review: Hall Housing Investments Inc (Oct '08) Apr 20 Cornerstone Resident 45
Kevin Norseworthy? Apr 13 ladyoftheplains 1
Looking for an old freind Mar '17 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC