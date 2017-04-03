Rutland Wins $5,000 on Lake Mitchell
Chris Rutland Wetumpka, Alabama won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Alabama South tournament, held April 1st on the Lake Mitchell. Running out of Higgins Ferry Park in Clanton, Alabama, Chris caught five bass weighing 18.06 pounds.
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for an old freind
|Mar '17
|Jsd
|1
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
