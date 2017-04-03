Rutland Wins $5,000 on Lake Mitchell

Rutland Wins $5,000 on Lake Mitchell

Monday Apr 3

Chris Rutland Wetumpka, Alabama won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Alabama South tournament, held April 1st on the Lake Mitchell. Running out of Higgins Ferry Park in Clanton, Alabama, Chris caught five bass weighing 18.06 pounds.

