Road Closure for Section of South Park Avenue
Beginning Wednesday morning at 9:00am on April 19, 2017, the section of South Park Avenue from the Ross Clark Circle to Hatton Road will be closed to through traffic. The road closure is required in order for Dothan Utilities to set a new concrete transmission line pole.
