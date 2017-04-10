Road Closure for Section of South Par...

Road Closure for Section of South Park Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

Beginning Wednesday morning at 9:00am on April 19, 2017, the section of South Park Avenue from the Ross Clark Circle to Hatton Road will be closed to through traffic. The road closure is required in order for Dothan Utilities to set a new concrete transmission line pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kevin Norseworthy? 19 hr ladyoftheplains 1
Looking for an old freind Mar '17 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC