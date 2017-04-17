.. Motor Vehicle Accident on Huskey Road
DOTHAN: Dothan Fire and Dothan Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Huskey Road. Reports are the vehicle was on fire but everyone had gotten out of the vehicle.
